Lizzo has hailed the support of Glasgow synth-pop band Chvrches for helping propel her to superstardom.
The Grammy award-winning US singer and flautist said the band had "taken a chance on her" by offering her a support slot on their UK tour "many years ago" in 2014.
She gave Chvrches a special mention during Wednesday night's sell-out date at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, saying she had "had a lot of fun in Glasgow" at the time.
Fronted by Lauren Mayberry, the band were formed in 2011 with Iain Cook and Martin Doherty.
The Scottish trio have confirmed three UK headline dates this Summer in Nottingham’s Rock City on June 9, Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom on June 10 and Dundee’s Fat Sam’s on June 12. They have just released the single Over, their first new song in over a year.
During a fun two-hour show, Lizzo made a joke about flutes in Glasgow, helped facilitate a marriage proposal and encouraged gig-goers to take a step back in the packed standing area of the arena fearing some young fans were at risk.
The About Time singer, who has released her fourth album Special, was pictured leaving a hotel in the City Centre after flying in from Paris on Monday.
In an interview on BBC Radio 6 and BBC Sounds, she told host Nemone, who was sitting in for Mary Anne Hobbs: "I love Scotland. I toured Scotland with Chvrches and that was some of the most fun I’ve ever had."
She gave a well-known Sauchiehall Street bar a mention saying: "Isn’t Nice N Sleazy in Scotland, in Glasgow? Nice N Sleazy, I’ll see you there!"
