The crash happened around 7.30pm on Wednesday on Dougrie Road in Castlemilk.

The 58-year-old female pedestrian died at the scene. The male driver of the Peugeot did not require medical treatment.

Constable Derek Niven, Road Policing Unit, Glasgow, said: “Although we have spoken to a number of people who stopped to help at the scene, we would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash.

"If you have any information that may assist our enquiries, for example any dash-cam footage, then please get in touch."

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3283 of Wednesday, 8 March 2023.