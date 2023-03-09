This comes after a number of local party hustings as well as two televised debates on STV and Channel 4.

Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan are competing in a tense contest to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as leader of the party.

With the debate only days away, here is everything you need to know about the contest and leadership debate on the BBC.

Why is an SNP leadership contest taking place?





A Party leadership contest was called after Nicola Sturgeon announced her intention to step down after eight years in the role.

She said: "I am proud to stand here as the first female and longest-serving incumbent of this office, and I’m very proud of what has been achieved in the years I’ve been in Bute House."

Adding that leaders must know when to step down before telling the country: "Today, I am announcing my intention to step down as First Minister and leader of my party."

Who's running to be SNP leader?





Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is running and has described himself as Nicola Sturgeon's "continuity candidate" while Kate Forbes and Ash Regan have positioned themselves as candidates for 'change'.

Humza Yousaf received criticism for his handling of the NHS amid pressures on the service across the UK while Kate Forbes has been under fire for her socially conservative views.

Ash Regan has also drawn scrutiny because of policies like the independence 'readiness thermometer' as well as suggestions she would not challenge the UK Government over the Gender Recognition Reform.

“Would I suggest somebody entered politics? Yes I would”



When is the SNP leadership Debate Night special?





The Debate Night special, featuring candidates in the running to become First Minister, will take place on Tuesday, March 14 from 8 pm.

How to watch the SNP leadership husting on BBC Debate Night

The Debate Night special will air on BBC One Scotland, BBC iPlayer and on the BBC News website.

How to join the SNP leadership Debate Night audience

Those interested in joining the Debate Night special's audience can apply by visiting the BBC's application page.

You will be asked for your full name, home address, mobile number and email address.

You will also be asked a series of questions.

The SNP leadership debate on BBC One Scotland will take place from 8 pm on Tuesday, March 14.