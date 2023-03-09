The plane was travelling on a Jet2 flight from Antalya in Turkey to Glasgow Airport on Tuesday evening when the cabin crew became aware of an unresponsive passenger.

The airline confirmed that the passenger, a 44-year-old man, had passed away.

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that flight LS110 from Antalya to Glasgow requested a priority landing on Tuesday evening, due to an unresponsive customer onboard.

"Regrettably, we can confirm that the customer passed away.

"Our thoughts are with the customer’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

Police Scotland confirmed that they were called to the airport.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware around 7.20pm on Tuesday, March 7 of a 44-year-old man taking unwell on board a flight which had arrived at Glasgow Airport.

“The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”