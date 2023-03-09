A passenger has died while on a flight to Glasgow.
The plane was travelling on a Jet2 flight from Antalya in Turkey to Glasgow Airport on Tuesday evening when the cabin crew became aware of an unresponsive passenger.
The airline confirmed that the passenger, a 44-year-old man, had passed away.
A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that flight LS110 from Antalya to Glasgow requested a priority landing on Tuesday evening, due to an unresponsive customer onboard.
"Regrettably, we can confirm that the customer passed away.
"Our thoughts are with the customer’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”
Police Scotland confirmed that they were called to the airport.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware around 7.20pm on Tuesday, March 7 of a 44-year-old man taking unwell on board a flight which had arrived at Glasgow Airport.
“The man was pronounced dead a short time later.
“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here