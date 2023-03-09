Officers were called to the property run by the Richmond Fellowship Scotland, an adult mental health and learning disability charity, on Craighall Street at around 11am on Wednesday after multiple stabbings.

A 54-year-old woman was taken to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where she died.

She has been named as 54-year-old Michele Rutherford, from the Stirling area.

Two other women, aged 29 and 58, were injured in the incident.

A 32-year-old woman was charged in connection with the death and serious assaults, and is expected to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court on Thursday, 9 March, 2023.

Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Michele’s loved ones at this time, along with everyone else involved in this incident.”