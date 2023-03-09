Dr Brenda Page, 32, was killed in her Aberdeen home on Friday, July 14, 1978.

On Thursday, her ex-husband Christopher Harrisson was convicted of the murder at the High Court in Aberdeen.

The man was arrested and charged in connection with Dr Page's death in March 2020.

Throughout the trial, jurors heard how he subjected her to a prolonged campaign of domestic abuse.

The case has been one of Scotland's longest-running murder investigations and Dr Page's family welcomed the long-awaited conviction.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, the family said: "We as a family are absolutely delighted with the verdict of today's trial.

"Brenda's murder, nearly 45 years ago at the incredibly young age of 32, has affected the family and so many of her friends, work colleagues and of course Police Scotland.

"Not a day goes by when we don’t think about Brenda and the horrendous ordeal she must have suffered that night.

"Brenda was an extremely kind, intelligent woman with her whole life ahead of her. It hurts us to think of the great things she would have undoubtedly achieved."

The statement continued: "Forty-five years is a long time to be at liberty whilst the family have endured such tragedy, sadness and loss.

"Reliving these events over and over again each time Brenda's case was re-investigated or publicised in the media was difficult to say the least."

Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team (MIT) instigated a re-investigation in 2015 following instruction from the Lord Advocate.

The High Court in Aberdeen heard that Dr Page had more than 20 injuries to her head and face.

The trial was also told she had a "deep-rooted fear" of being killed by her ex-husband.

Jurors heard that Mr Harrisson subjected her to coercive and controlling behaviours throughout their relationship.

The family thanked those who helped them finally get justice decades after the tragic murder.

"It is a great sadness that some of our family and friends are no longer with us to see this day but we are delighted that Brenda's sister has finally seen Christopher Harrisson found guilty of the brutal crime she always knew he committed," the statement added.

"We extend our sincerest thanks to Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team in Aberdeen and Crown Counsel and COPFS for keeping Brenda's case open and tirelessly pursuing the justice today has brought.

"Their respect towards Brenda and our family will always be remembered.

"Also to the many witnesses who have helped Brenda get justice today. We appreciate the stress and anxiety this process must have caused over the many years, especially giving evidence.

"Our heartfelt thanks go to each and every one."

The investigation into the murder of Dr Page has been subject to ongoing reviews over the past four decades before the final re-investigation was launched in 2015.

Previous statements were reviewed but modern investigative and forensic techniques also helped take the case forward.

It has been deemed "fitting" that DNA played a role in solving the murder as Dr Page was principal of genetics at the University of Aberdeen Medical School.

DI Winter said: “Brenda was never forgotten and hope remained that one day her murderer would face the consequences of his actions.

"For Brenda’s family, colleagues, friends and everyone who has worked on this case over many years, that day is finally here.

"Various improvements in available evidence since 1978 allowed the investigation to progress to trial. Part of this is down to a better understanding of domestic abuse and abusive relationships which has helped us highlight what Brenda went through over many years.

"I would like to thank all those who have assisted with our investigation and in particular those who helped at the time of the murder and the friends and colleagues we revisited during our most recent investigation, many of whom have sadly passed away.

"Thanks also to all the forensic scientists who worked on the case over five decades. Brenda’s family and colleagues have commented upon how pertinent and fitting it is that DNA has played a part in solving her murder given her research work in the 1970s as a genetic scientist."

He added that the force remains dedicated to ensuring "that time is no barrier to justice" adding that "unresolved and undetected murder cases are never closed in Scotland".