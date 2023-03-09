A former junior counsel to the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry has been charged with sex offences.
John Halley, 59, was arrested on February 15 in Caddonfoot, near Galashiels, and has since been charged.
The advocate is set to appear before Livingston Sheriff Court at a date yet to be decided.
Halley was appointed as a lead junior counsel to the child abuse inquiry by its former chairwoman Susan O’Brien KC and has done no work for it since October 2016, having ceased to be instructed by it.
The inquiry was set up to look at the abuse of children in care in Scotland and began its work in October 2015. It is now led by Lady Anne Smith, who was appointed in August 2016.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 8.30am on February 15 officers executed a search warrant at an address in the Caddonfoot area, near Galashiels.
“An 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with sexual offences.
“He is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on a later date.”
And a spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “A report has been received and is under consideration by the Procurator Fiscal.”
