Our sister paper The Glasgow Times previously reported that 999 crews were called to Speirshall Close in Yoker on Monday morning.

A 60-year-old woman was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary Hospital.

It has since been confirmed she died on Wednesday.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances regarding the fire or the woman's death.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.35am on Tuesday, March 7, police received a report of a fire at a flat in Speirshall Close, Yoker, Glasgow.

"Emergency services attended and a 60-year-old woman was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary Hospital where she died late on Wednesday, March 8.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death nor the fire.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”