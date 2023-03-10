You Bury Me

Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh

Neil Cooper

Four stars

REVOLUTION can be a sexy thing, especially if you’re a crazily hormonal youth on the verge of some very personal changes of your own. This is the case for the six young people coming of age in this new play by Ahlam, set in Cairo during the optimistic aftermath of Egypt’s Arab Spring in 2011, before their hopes are dashed four years later as oppressive forces move in.

Katie Posner’s production sees a vibrant young cast embody the mess of emotions that drive their assorted trysts by way of a series of criss-crossing narratives that personify the pulse of the big city some will be forced to leave behind forever.

All are exploring the growing pains of first love, be it Osman writing his way through his anger, Rafik exploring his sexuality, or Osman’s kid sister Maya and her classmate Lina doing likewise. Tamer and Alia, meanwhile, have an extra added religious divide to deal with.

While such shenanigans might sound like something out of glossy youth TV, with a title drawn from a Levantine Arabic phrase to express undying love, the stakes in Ahlam’s play are considerably higher.

Since winning the 2020 Women’s Prize for Playwriting, You Bury Me has been developed for this co-production, that sees the Royal Lyceum join forces with Paines Plough, The Women’s Prize for Playwriting, 45North and Orange Tree Theatre, with Bristol Old Vic on board as an associate.

As the cast’s Greek chorus style unity give way to charmingly played scenes of awkward courtship, Posner’s cast shine. Tarrick Benham makes for a fierce Osman, while Nezar Alderazi brings Rafik’s vulnerability to the fore.

The goofy interplay between Yasemin Ozdemir’s Maya and Eleanor Nawal’s Lina is a joy to watch, as are Moe Bar-El’s Tamer and Hanna Khogali’s Alia. As life gets complicated for all, an adventure to uncertain futures begins.