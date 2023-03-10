Two warnings have been put in place until Saturday, with south-west Scotland having a risk rating of “extreme” and central east Scotland at “very high” risk.

Meanwhile, snow and ice weather warnings will continue to affect vast parts of the country until 6am on Sunday.

The higher risk of wildfires is being caused due to a weather pattern, dominated by low pressure, warm air to the south, cold air to the north and low humidity in the south-west, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said.

A large amount of dead grass and heather left over from last year is expected to dry out quickly due to a combination of frost, low relative humidity, sunshine and wind.

If ignited, the dried greenery would act as fuel and see wildfires spread quickly over a wide area.

The fire service has recently launched a new prevention campaign called Care For Your Countryside.

John Harvey, an SFRS station commander, said: “Over the next few days while this wildfire warning is in place, we urge people to act safely and responsibly in the countryside.

“Wildfires have devastating effects on our countryside and are extremely damaging to the environment, wildlife and nearby communities.

“With dry, winter conditions this weekend, wildfires could burn and spread with very high intensity in high-risk areas.

“Therefore, we are asking people to act responsibly when enjoying the outdoors, dispose of cigarettes carefully and please think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.”

SFRS said many wildfires are started deliberately or are due to careless, reckless or irresponsible behaviour, and the risk is said to peak during early spring.

People who live, work or are visiting rural areas in particular are being urged to exercise the utmost caution to avoid fires breaking out.