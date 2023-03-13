Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan have been campaigning for weeks now as the decision on who will lead the country comes closer.

With that said here is everything you need to know about the SNP leadership race and Sky News debate.

(PA) Nicola Sturgeon announced she would resign after a replacement was selected (Image: PA)

Why is there an SNP leadership contest taking place?





An SNP leadership race was called when First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that she would be stepping down as leader once a replacement was found.

In her resignation speech at Bute House on February 15, she said: "It is a privilege beyond measure, one that has sustained and inspired me in good times and through the toughest hours of my toughest days.

"I am proud to stand here as the first female and longest-serving incumbent of this office, and I’m very proud of what has been achieved in the years I’ve been in Bute House.

But she added: "Today, I am announcing my intention to step down as First Minister and leader of my party."

Who's running to be SNP leader?





Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is running and has described himself as Nicola Sturgeon's "continuity candidate" while Kate Forbes and Ash Regan have positioned themselves as candidates for 'change'.

(PA) The three SNP candidates went head-to-head on Channel 4 last Thursday (Image: PA)

How will the SNP leadership debate on Sky News work?





The debate will be broadcast live from Edinburgh and feature Sky News political editor Beth Rigby, who will ask the candidates questions on isuues like gender recognition reform and the country's strategy toward independence.

Of the debate, Beth Rigby said: "This is a critical moment for Scotland with a cost of living crisis, major challenges facing the NHS and questions about the future shape of the Union.

"The debate gives people in Scotland, and right across the UK, the chance to see candidates put to the test.

"Sky News is committed to covering the big issues around the UK that have a direct impact on people's lives, so it's important we give the voting public, and SNP members, the opportunity to watch the hustings and to see for themselves what the candidates have to say."

When is the Sky News SNP debate?





The SNP leadership debate will take place on Monday, March 13 from 8pm.

How to watch the SNP leadership debate on Sky?





The debate can be watched on Freeview channel 233, Sky channel 501, Virgin 603, BT 313 as well as on the Sky News YouTube channel.

BBC to host SNP leadership husting in Debate Night special

The BBC has also announced that it will also host a leadership debate featuring the three candidates running for FM.

The debate will have a live studio audience and form part of a special edition of Debate Night on BBC One.

It will take place from 9pm on Tuesday, March 14 and be hosted by Stephen Jardine.

