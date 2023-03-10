Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, comments: “Buying a home will always be a good long-term investment and the market in Edinburgh, the Lothians Fife and the Borders is continuing to perform well with strong competition for properties and 80.7 per cent of properties selling for their Home Report valuation or higher.

“There has been continued interest in areas such as Leith, Corstorphine and Blackhall, which are popular with young families and professionals who want homes with more space and good transport links to the city centre.

“The spring market is expected to be busy and there are promising signs that the market is currently continuing to outperform the prepandemic levels and other parts of the UK. This highlights once again that there is no ‘one market’ and local knowledge is imperative if thinking about buying or selling.”

Artists and writers struggling to find premises that are both peaceful and inspirational could hope for no finer place than a unique 158 sq ft office in the West Wing of Stirling’s historic Cowane’s Hospital.

Currently being marketed for let by chartered surveyors DM Hall, the hospital is situated just below Stirling Castle and opposite the Church of the Holy Rude where King James VI was crowned. It was established in 1637 with a bequest of 40,000 merks from the estate of merchant John Cowane.

Considered by Historic Scotland to be ‘a rare survival of 17th century burgh architecture and one of the finest buildings of its kind in Scotland’, the gardens are also seen as a ‘rare survival’ of an institutional garden of the 17th century.

DM Hall’s Jennifer Campbell, who is overseeing the marketing of the West Wing office, adds: “This is a unique opportunity for someone to occupy and draw inspiration in a unique historic environment with stunning views of both the garden and the city of Stirling.

The office, which includes a kitchen, toilet facilities, and parking (subject to availability) is available at an annual rent of £1630 plus VAT.” Contact Jennifer on 07909 917540 for details.

A helping hand in the face of the current cost of living crisis – housebuilder Dandara has launched a new scheme offering key workers a range of discounts on properties at its developments across the east of Scotland.

Eligible workers qualify for a £5,000 discount on homes up to £250,000, £7,500 on homes up to £500,000 and £10,000 on homes priced over £500,000.

Workers who qualify for the scheme include education staff, those employed by the NHS, police force, fire service, ministry of defence, environmental service, probation service, local authority, prison service, navy, army and air force personnel and veterans.

To find out more go to: www.dandara.com/buying-withdandara/ways-to-move/armedforces-discount/