ESPC’S February House Price Report shows that for the period December to February 2023, buyers were still keen to secure a home, with the average selling price of property across Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and the Borders increasing 2.2 per cent year-on-year to £277,326.
Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, comments: “Buying a home will always be a good long-term investment and the market in Edinburgh, the Lothians Fife and the Borders is continuing to perform well with strong competition for properties and 80.7 per cent of properties selling for their Home Report valuation or higher.
“There has been continued interest in areas such as Leith, Corstorphine and Blackhall, which are popular with young families and professionals who want homes with more space and good transport links to the city centre.
“The spring market is expected to be busy and there are promising signs that the market is currently continuing to outperform the prepandemic levels and other parts of the UK. This highlights once again that there is no ‘one market’ and local knowledge is imperative if thinking about buying or selling.”
======================================================
Artists and writers struggling to find premises that are both peaceful and inspirational could hope for no finer place than a unique 158 sq ft office in the West Wing of Stirling’s historic Cowane’s Hospital.
Currently being marketed for let by chartered surveyors DM Hall, the hospital is situated just below Stirling Castle and opposite the Church of the Holy Rude where King James VI was crowned. It was established in 1637 with a bequest of 40,000 merks from the estate of merchant John Cowane.
Considered by Historic Scotland to be ‘a rare survival of 17th century burgh architecture and one of the finest buildings of its kind in Scotland’, the gardens are also seen as a ‘rare survival’ of an institutional garden of the 17th century.
DM Hall’s Jennifer Campbell, who is overseeing the marketing of the West Wing office, adds: “This is a unique opportunity for someone to occupy and draw inspiration in a unique historic environment with stunning views of both the garden and the city of Stirling.
The office, which includes a kitchen, toilet facilities, and parking (subject to availability) is available at an annual rent of £1630 plus VAT.” Contact Jennifer on 07909 917540 for details.
======================================================
A helping hand in the face of the current cost of living crisis – housebuilder Dandara has launched a new scheme offering key workers a range of discounts on properties at its developments across the east of Scotland.
Eligible workers qualify for a £5,000 discount on homes up to £250,000, £7,500 on homes up to £500,000 and £10,000 on homes priced over £500,000.
Workers who qualify for the scheme include education staff, those employed by the NHS, police force, fire service, ministry of defence, environmental service, probation service, local authority, prison service, navy, army and air force personnel and veterans.
To find out more go to: www.dandara.com/buying-withdandara/ways-to-move/armedforces-discount/
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here