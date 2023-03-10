Places in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee featured on the list with one of them making it onto the top 10.

These areas were ranked according to the number of independent shops per head of population, the range of cultural events, how "Instagrammable" were the best features and their popularity as a location for films and TV shows.

Naturecan polled some 5000 people to map out the UK's 50 "coolest" neighbourhoods and areas.

Leith in Edinburgh was ranked Scotland's "coolest" location, with it coming seventh across the UK.

Naturecan described the area as a "buzzing port district" home to "hip creatives and trendy waterfront bistros."

The experts even pointed to Leith's cult classic status with its association with the Trainspotting films.

Glasgow's West End was also on the list of the top 50 "coolest" places with it coming 12th, just missing the top 10.

Aberdeen's Rosemount and Dundee's Broughty Ferry were also praised and given the 27th and 33rd spots nationally.

Here are the top 10 "coolest places" to live in the UK, according to research carried out by Naturecan:

1. Polperro, Cornwall

2. Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk

3. Marlow, Buckinghamshire

4. Morecambe, Lancashire

5. Baltic Triangle, Liverpool

6. Bruton, Somerset

7. Leith, Edinburgh

8. Harbourside, Bristol

9. Ely, Cambridgeshire

10. Windermere, Cumbria

