It's located on the west coast of Skye at the foot of the Cuillin mountains, near to the point where the River Brittle flows into the loch and close to Glenbrittle beach and the famous Fairy Pools.

Formerly home to the manager of a neighbouring farm, the house requires full renovation and with detailed planning consent and services on site, offers a rare opportunity to create a contemporary home/holiday let in one of the most scenic destinations in Scotland.

Approached via a single-track public road, the property occupies a 0.13-acre site including a driveway and parking area, and although now uninhabitable, the accommodation did have an entrance porch, bathroom, four ground floor rooms, plus three bedrooms and a boxroom on the first floor.

Detailed planning was granted in April 2020 for a three-bedroomed house incorporating the property’s original features. To date, a bore hole has been installed on site but has still to be connected to the house.

Local amenities are available in nearby Carbost and in the island’s main town of Portree.

Offers over £155,000 are invited by Galbraith’s Inverness office.