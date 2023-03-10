FROM a photograph, Burn House is not an appealing property, but then it doesn’t have to be, as the location is the key driver that makes this dilapidated building an outstanding development opportunity.
It's located on the west coast of Skye at the foot of the Cuillin mountains, near to the point where the River Brittle flows into the loch and close to Glenbrittle beach and the famous Fairy Pools.
Formerly home to the manager of a neighbouring farm, the house requires full renovation and with detailed planning consent and services on site, offers a rare opportunity to create a contemporary home/holiday let in one of the most scenic destinations in Scotland.
Approached via a single-track public road, the property occupies a 0.13-acre site including a driveway and parking area, and although now uninhabitable, the accommodation did have an entrance porch, bathroom, four ground floor rooms, plus three bedrooms and a boxroom on the first floor.
Detailed planning was granted in April 2020 for a three-bedroomed house incorporating the property’s original features. To date, a bore hole has been installed on site but has still to be connected to the house.
Local amenities are available in nearby Carbost and in the island’s main town of Portree.
Offers over £155,000 are invited by Galbraith’s Inverness office.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article