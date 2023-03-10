Emergency services were called to the incident which took place near Keith railway station at 2.57pm.

ScotRail has confirmed that a number of their services have been cancelled due to the incident.

The line, which links Aberdeen and Inverness, is expected to experience disruptions and cancellations until around 7pm.

The train operator has arranged three replacement buses from the Inverness station but said they were "struggling" to organise options in Aberdeen.

It was explained that hire buses were busy "doing school runs" and passengers have been urged to make alternative travel plans.

A statement from ScotRail's website added: "Unfortunately we have had reports of a person being struck by a train between Elgin and Insch.

"We are working closely with emergency services during this time and will keep you updated.

"Because of very limited replacement transport being secured, passengers are advised to consider making their own alternative arrangements."

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to the line near Keith railway station at 2.57pm today following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the procurator fiscal."