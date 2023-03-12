While sleet and snow is beginning to clear across Scotland following the arctic blast brought on by Storm Larisa, the Met Office has extended the yellow weather warning as local deposits of snow from the previous days and icy stretches could have an extended impact on travel.

The warning covers the central and northeast Scotland area including Dundee, Aviemore, Perth and parts of Aberdeen.

The warning came into force at 6pm last night and lasts until 9pm today.

Yellow weather warning UPDATED



Snow & ice across parts of Scotland

NOW - Sunday 0900



https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs

Stay #WeatherAware — Met Office (@metoffice) March 12, 2023

The extension of the weather warning follows a day of freezing temperatures in parts of Scotland.

Temperatures plunged to as low as minus 15.7C in Altnaharra in northern Scotland on Saturday.

There was a 20 degree difference in minimum temperatures across the UK last night; a harsh frost in the north and milder conditions in the south — Met Office (@metoffice) March 11, 2023

This comes after a week of snow from Strom Larisa which wreaked havoc across, not just Scotland, but the entire UK.

What to expect from Met Office snow warning in Scotland

The Met Office said although sleet and snow are slowly clearing, the yellow weather warning was in place as local deposits of snow and icy stretches may impact travel.

The yellow weather warning in central Scotland has been extended until 9pm tonight. (Image: The Met Office)

The warning said some roads and railways may be affected by the snow and icy conditions, with longer journey times possible.

Some icy patches could have formed on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and the public is being urged to be wary as to avoid injury from slips/falls.

Explaining the reason for the extension of the yellow weather warning in Scotland, a Met Office spokesperson said: "The warning area has been curtailed to Scotland, and extended until 0900 to allow for residual impacts from snow and ice."