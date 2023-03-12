The Met Office has extended today's yellow weather warning for Scotland.
While sleet and snow is beginning to clear across Scotland following the arctic blast brought on by Storm Larisa, the Met Office has extended the yellow weather warning as local deposits of snow from the previous days and icy stretches could have an extended impact on travel.
The warning covers the central and northeast Scotland area including Dundee, Aviemore, Perth and parts of Aberdeen.
The warning came into force at 6pm last night and lasts until 9pm today.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) March 12, 2023
Snow & ice across parts of Scotland
NOW - Sunday 0900
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Ck9pfd2EGK
The extension of the weather warning follows a day of freezing temperatures in parts of Scotland.
Temperatures plunged to as low as minus 15.7C in Altnaharra in northern Scotland on Saturday.
There was a 20 degree difference in minimum temperatures across the UK last night; a harsh frost in the north and milder conditions in the south pic.twitter.com/bmZDkIiZb5— Met Office (@metoffice) March 11, 2023
This comes after a week of snow from Strom Larisa which wreaked havoc across, not just Scotland, but the entire UK.
What to expect from Met Office snow warning in Scotland
The Met Office said although sleet and snow are slowly clearing, the yellow weather warning was in place as local deposits of snow and icy stretches may impact travel.
The warning said some roads and railways may be affected by the snow and icy conditions, with longer journey times possible.
Some icy patches could have formed on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and the public is being urged to be wary as to avoid injury from slips/falls.
Explaining the reason for the extension of the yellow weather warning in Scotland, a Met Office spokesperson said: "The warning area has been curtailed to Scotland, and extended until 0900 to allow for residual impacts from snow and ice."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here