Our sister title the Glasgow Times previously reported that 999 crews were called to Invergyle Drive in Cardonald at around 8pm last night.

An 84-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Former politician Tommy revealed the woman who sadly passed away was his mum Alice Sheridan.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "It is with great regret and broken hearts that myself and my two sisters Lynn and Carol have to inform our friends that our mum has sadly been taken from us last night.

"The circumstances surrounding her death are still being investigated but sadly she was claimed by a fire in her flat on Invergyle Drive in Cardonald.

"Alice Sheridan was an incredible mum to us but also a very proud grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt and friend to many.

"She was Govan born and bred and fought injustice all her life."

Tommy went on praise his mum for her "pioneering work".

He added: "She was a passionate trade unionist and socialist who believed a better world was possible if enough of us fought for it. Her work with bar staff to organise them into a union and secure better wages and conditions was inspiring. Her efforts to support the battered wives movement and secure trade union backing for a refuge is a matter of record and source of pride.

"Her pioneering work with child and adult victims of sexual abuse while employed by the Royal Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (RSSPCC) was ground breaking and a source of help for several hundreds.

"Her role in the titanic battle against Thatcher's poll tax was critical and pivotal in the success of that campaign. Her commitment to Scottish independence and opposition to the poisonous Murdoch media empire was peerless. She was some wummin.

"This contribution is painful to write but Alice will never be forgotten and her spirit will live on in our hearts and all those hearts of people who believe in fighting injustice and standing up against poverty and the abuse of power. Rest In Eternal Peace Mum. RIP Alice Sheridan."

David Murdoch, SFRS area commander for Glasgow, said: “We were alerted at 7.49pm on Sunday, March 12, to reports of a dwelling fire at Invergyle Drive, Glasgow.

“Operations control mobilised four fire appliances and one aerial appliance to the scene, where firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a multi-storey flat.

“Sadly, one female casualty passed away at the scene.

“Our thoughts are very much with her family, friends and all of those affected at this difficult time.

"A joint investigation between SFRS and Police Scotland is ongoing."

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Officers received a report of a fire at a property on Invergyle Drive in Glasgow around 7.55pm on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

“Emergency services attended and an 84-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”