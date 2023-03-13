Sports pundit and former footballer Gary Lineker is to return to Match Of The Day after a weekend of disruption for the BBC's sports output.
Lineker previously "stepped back" from the show after criticising the Government's migration policy on Twitter.
Sky News reported that it understands that the broadcaster will apologise to the presenter after a chaotic few days for the corporation.
Other pundits and presenters walked out across the BBC as staff left in solidarity with the former Leicester, Everton and Barcelona player.
Good heavens, this is beyond awful. https://t.co/f0fTgWXBwp
— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 7, 2023
On Saturday, Match Of The Day aired for just 20 minutes without commentary, analysis, post-match interviews and its theme song.
In the 'controversial' tweet, Gary Lineker replied to a video uploaded by Home Secretary Sualla Braverman, saying: “Good heavens, this is beyond awful."
After some comments from other users, Gary Lineker said: “This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”
After members of the Conservative Party attacked these comments, Gary Lineker once again took to Twitter to say: "Morning all. Anything going on?" Before adding: "Great to see the freedom of speech champions out in force this morning demanding silence from those with whom they disagree.
"I have never known such love and support in my life than I’m getting this morning (England World Cup goals aside, possibly). I want to thank each and every one of you. It means a lot. I’ll continue to try and speak up for those poor souls that have no voice. Cheers all."
The BBC later announced that the Lineker would "step back" from hosting the weekly football programme.
However, this move sparked a backlash with fellow pundits Ian Wright and Alan Shearer refusing to appear on the show in protest of the decision.
Several other pundits and presenters followed this, causing much disruption to the BBC's football output over the weekend.
