George Taft, 65, and Ian Catterson, 73, died when the vessel capsized while assisting a cruise ship off Custom House Quay, Greenock, Inverclyde, on February 24.

Their bodies were recovered by divers the following day and on Sunday recovery crews raised the tugboat from the riverbed.

READ MORE: Scottish GPs at 'tipping point' as patient numbers rise dramatically

Police Scotland are investigating the circumstances of the incident with the assistance of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch is carrying out its own inquiries.

A major search and rescue operation was launched when the boat capsized, involving coastguard rescue teams, a rescue helicopter, several police launch boats and an RNLI lifeboat.

Vessels in the area were also involved in the search when the alarm was raised.