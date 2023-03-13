The Herald has previously reported that PA, who have been referred to by some as neo-Nazi have protested the housing of refugees at the Muthu Hotel.

Its national admin officer, Kenny Smith, is a Scot who is a former member of the BNP, while its leader Mark Collett has links to National Action, the first UK far right organisation to be banned since World War Two ended.

The Scottish branch, which is described by anti-racist organisation Hope Not Hate as perhaps the most active in the country, is run by Simon Crane a West Lothian-based Englishman employed at a family butcher’s.

Read More: How the small town of Erskine became a flashpoint for racial hate

The Herald can reveal that a young man was arrested in the Argyll & Bute town of Dunoon for distributing material by the group.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man in connection with offensive leaflets which were distributed in the Dunoon area on Thursday, 2 March.

“He was due to appear at Dunoon Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 8 March.”