Parklea near Bishopton.

Why do you go there?

To sit and think and marvel at the beauty of Scotland. It’s a tiny bit of scrubland that looks out on the Clyde Estuary. Wee birds and rabbits flit about and all the old wooden groynes stick up and make it look very atmospheric.

You can see right over to Cardross and Helensburgh. There’s a bend in the road just before the turn-off and on a clear day the view of Dumbarton Rock is breath-taking.

How often do you go?

Whenever ma heid’s up ma a***. I haven’t been for a while, though, so that’s a good sign. It’s such a calm spot and at night there’s never anyone there.

Although, one night, I went down, then another car came and parked alongside me. I had my lights off and switched them back on. The other car flashed its lights, and someone smiled at me out the window – I s*** myself and drove away.

Later on, my pal told me I’d been giving the person in the other car a sign I was looking for … relations. I didnae know.

How did you discover it?

One night, way back in the 1990s, I was really upset when I was driving and turned off the road to have a good greet and there it was … just waiting for me. It was as if the universe gave me it as a present.

After bawling my eyes out, I just sat and looked at the hills and watched the red and green lights in the water blink in and out slowly. It kind of put everything into perspective.

What’s your favourite memory?

I was on my own one Hogmanay, after the bells. I’d been at a party and was heading home when I felt a pull to head down there.

I parked up, it was a crystal clear, beautiful, freezing night. I sat looking out the sunroof for ages then, in the next hour, I saw four shooting stars. I took it as a sign it was gonnae be a good year (and it was).

Who do you take?

People I’m close to. I’ve been with some great friends and family over the years. Any time someone’s not in a good place, I bundle them into the motor and take them to a better place. Most folk feel alright after a trip doon the watter.

What do you take?

An open mind and some good tunes are essential. My favourite ones to listen to are Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here, U2’s The Unforgettable Fire and Rudimental’s Home. Oh, and the memories of all the good times I’ve had there.

What do you leave behind?

My negative thoughts.

Sum it up in five words.

Green. Cool. Quiet. Stunning. Mine.

What other travel spot is on your wish list?

I’d love to go back to the Mojave Desert (but this time with sunscreen).

Karen Dunbar’s School of Rap is on BBC Scotland, Thursday, 10pm, and available to watch on BBC iPlayer that same evening