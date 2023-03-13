Gary Lineker will present Match of the Day this weekend, but the BBC impartiality row seems far from over.
BBC executives scrambled to repair relations with the former England international after he was asked to take a “step back” from the programme over his social media use.
Mr Lineker came under fire after he compared the UK Government’s rhetoric around asylum seekers to that used in 1930s Germany.
On Monday, BBC director general Tim Davie issued an apology and pledged to review social media guidelines – but the ordeal has drawn attention back to impartiality of the broadcaster’s chair Richard Sharp.
During the row, the chairman faced growing pressure to resign as the corporation’s policy on impartiality has been called into question.
The BBC has apologised, does that not put the matter to bed?
Not exactly, it has renewed scrutiny into the impartiality of the chairman himself.
The national broadcaster has committed to review its social media guidance, but some have stated that that “in itself resolves nothing”.
Former BBC TV and radio presenter Roger Bolton added: “The report will be given to the BBC Board to decide what further should be done.
“It is chaired by someone, Richard Sharp, who is not seen as impartial by many people and who has been missing in action over the last crucial days.”
Who is Richard Sharp?
Former Goldman Sachs banker Mr Sharp was appointed chairman in February 2021, eyebrows were raised over his friendship with prominent Conservative politicians and large donations to the party.
At the time, Mr Sharp insisted that it was “not unusual” for the high-profile post to go to people with political associations.
Now, both Labour and the Liberal Democrats have said his position has become untenable.
Why has a row over Lineker’s Tweet reignited these concerns?
Richard Sharp was dragged into debate over Gary Lineker’s criticisms of the UK Government due to his close ties to the Conservative party – and, crucially, the role he played helping Boris Johnson secure a loan.
The loan brought to light cronyism concerns after the chairman was found to have made “significant errors of judgement" by facilitating an £800,000 loan guarantee for the former prime minister by a cross-party committee.
Mr Sharp insisted he did not arrange the loan but admitted introducing his friend Sam Blyth, a cousin of Mr Johnson, to the Cabinet Office before providing the loan.
The circumstances of his appointment are being reviewed by the appointment’s commissioner.
What has the Prime Minister had to say?
More important than what Rishi Sunak said is what he refused to say. The Prime Minister declined to back Mr Sharp’s character or integrity when asked by reporters on Monday.
Despite being longstanding allies after Mr Sunak worked for Mr Sharp at Goldman Sachs, the politician was tight lipped.
Asked if he is a man of integrity, Mr Sunak said: “Richard Sharp was appointed by a government before my time, before I was prime minister.
“That process is being reviewed again by someone who has been appointed independently. It’s right that process finishes its course. It wouldn’t be right for me to speculate before then.”
