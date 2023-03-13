And now the cyclist, pedestrian and wheeler Sighthill Bridge over the M8 will soon open to the public.

As part of an active travel network connecting Sighthill, the nearby city centre and neighbouring communities in North Glasgow the bridge is a key part of regenerating the area.

The main span of the Bridge’s structure is made of Cor-Ten Steel, which will result in lower maintenance costs, and also reflects both the area's industrial heritage and the front of the local St Martin’s Primary School campus.

Key dimensions

Weighing 1,000 tonnes and 74.24 metres across, with a narrowest width of 7.5metres, including 1.25 metres of landscaping on either side, the bridge deck is part of a striking structure, with 800 trees, 10,000 plants and a stunning southern approach - with an approach ramp of 210 metres - featuring in the bridge’s landscaping.

New Sighthill Bridge will connect communities. Photo by Gordon Terris. (Image: Newsquest)

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council and Chair of the Glasgow City Region City Deal, said: "The ongoing regeneration of Sighthill is one of the biggest projects of its kind on these islands - and the completion of this remarkable bridge is a real landmark in that journey. It signals the reconnection of Sighthill with not only the city centre but also neighbouring communities in North Glasgow.”

Councillor Susan Aitken says the completion of the remarkable bridge is a real landmark in the regeneration journey (Image: Newsquest)

Scottish Government Business Minister Ivan McKee said the opening of the new bridge over the M8 represents another milestone in the delivery of the Sighthill Regeneration Project as part of the Scottish Government-funded Glasgow City Region City Deal.

He added: "This investment will make it easier to travel from the north of the city, contributing to sustainable economic growth by creating jobs, encouraging active travel and providing the infrastructure to support and attract businesses to Glasgow and the surrounding areas.”

Active travel

Karen McGregor, Scotland Director at Sustrans, said: “This new link is an important achievement for Sighthill, allowing many more people in the area to leave the car at home when making their everyday journeys. The new bridge not only provides a safe and accessible walking, wheeling, and cycling link across the M8 corridor, it also connects Sighthill residents with National Cycle Network Route 754 along the Forth & Clyde Canal as well as amenities and wider active travel links in Glasgow city centre.”

The Sighthill Bridge was funded through the Glasgow City Region City Deal, with additional funding from Sustrans. The Scottish and UK Governments are each providing City Deal funding for £500million for infrastructure projects in the city region.