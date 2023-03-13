A Scots police officer who broke her heel bone and ripped ligaments in her foot yet continued searching with her dog for a missing woman has won an award at the dog show Crufts.
Pc Carly Fulton and police dog Ben won the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) dog team of the year award at the show in Birmingham on Sunday.
The honour came following a search for a missing person in Carluke, South Lanarkshire, in August 2022.
Local police were supported by national resources, including a police helicopter, but progress in finding the person was limited due to woodland and undergrowth.
Pc Fulton brought Ben into the search and despite losing her footing, breaking her heel bone and ripping ligaments in her ankle and foot, she persevered by getting down on hands and knees to eventually find the woman, who was taken to hospital.
The police officer underwent six months of rehabilitation before returning to full duties.
READ MORE: First look at completed Glasgow bridge as part of £250m regeneration
She said: “I’m grateful to receive this award but after my injury, I’m just glad to be back at work with my dogs.
“Due to the nature of that incident, I knew we had to find the woman quickly and that was the focus for me.
“Ben was my first dog when I joined the national dog unit and I’m always amazed at the power of his nose and what dogs bring to policing to save lives.”
Six-year-old Ben is a cross between a Belgian Malinois and a German Shephard which is trained as a general purpose dog.
He can help find missing people, track suspects and recover evidence.
The award was presented to Pc Fulton and Ben by Chief Constable Pippa Mills, NPCC lead for police dogs, on Sunday.
Chief Superintendent Tracey Robinson, head of specialist services for Police Scotland, said: “I would like to congratulate Carly and Ben for winning this award which recognises their incredible determination and dedication to public service.
“All of our dog handlers work extremely hard developing their skills and provide crucial support as a national resource to local policing and their communities.
“I’m very proud and glad that Carly and Ben have been able to enjoy some time at Crufts to collect their award.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here