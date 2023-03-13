The Met Office has issued a fresh warning for further spells of heavy snow for The Shetland Islands.
Snow showers are "likely to exacerbate current disruption", the national weather service said.
The yellow alert for the archipelago comes in to force at 5pm on Monday and lasts through to 11am on Wednesday
It warns of the potential for some rural communities to be cut off and the possibility that power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, could be cut off.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) March 13, 2023
Snow across Shetland
Monday 1700 – Wednesday 1100
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/HCTSXrDjjb
The Met Office predicition reads: "Snow showers, heavy at times, will start to affect Shetland later on Monday and persist through Tuesday before likely starting to fade on Wednesday.
"Snow is likely to be particularly persistent for a time late Monday evening and Tuesday early hours and again later on Tuesday. Further accumulations of several cm of snow is expected."
