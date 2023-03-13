Snow showers are "likely to exacerbate current disruption", the national weather service said.

The yellow alert for the archipelago comes in to force at 5pm on Monday and lasts through to 11am on Wednesday

It warns of the potential for some rural communities to be cut off and the possibility that power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, could be cut off.

Snow across Shetland



Monday 1700 – Wednesday 1100



The Met Office predicition reads: "Snow showers, heavy at times, will start to affect Shetland later on Monday and persist through Tuesday before likely starting to fade on Wednesday.

"Snow is likely to be particularly persistent for a time late Monday evening and Tuesday early hours and again later on Tuesday. Further accumulations of several cm of snow is expected."