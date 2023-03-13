The Old Telephone Exchange, which had a guide price of £25,000, was sold by Online Property Auctions Scotland on Thursday of last week.

The decommissioned exchange is located in Achiltibuie, on the Coigach coast of northwestern Scotland, near Ullapool.

The surrounding area is one rich in local history, with Brochs, Iron Age roundhouses, Viking sites and finds all nearby.

The listing for the property and surrounding land advertised it as an "incredible lifestyle opportunity" and one that enjoyed a "potential redevelopment into holiday home or holiday let".

The site offers views of Harris and Lewis, the Summer Isles archipelago, the Isle of Skye, and many of Scotland’s most famous mountains, including An Teallach, Stac Pollaidh, and Assynt.

The property comprises land extending to circa 73m2, on which is a single storey, 60-year-old wooden building extending to around 17m2.