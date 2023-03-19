Perfect for your next picnic or light lunch, this simple vegetarian recipe features on Jamie Oliver's new series, Jamie's £1 Wonders.
"Transform a handful of ingredients into something spectacular with my stunning veggie centrepiece," says the chef and cookbook author.
"We're talking crispy, flaky pastry filled with the most comforting flavours, complete with pops of feta and a crunchy salad."
Eat it hot or cold - and best yet, each portion only costs 99p.
Giant veggie puff roll
Ingredients:
(Serves 4)
Total time: 55 minutes
2 cloves of garlic
3 onions
Olive oil
600g carrots
1 heaped tsp mixed spice
1 x 400g tin of butter beans
100g feta cheese
1 x 375g pack of ready-rolled puff pastry
1 large splash of semi-skimmed milk
1 little gem lettuce
Red wine vinegar
Method:
1. Peel and finely chop the garlic and two-and-a-half of the onions. Place in a large non-stick frying pan on a medium heat with two tablespoons of olive oil. Cook for five minutes, stirring occasionally, until soft.
2. Meanwhile, grate 500 grams of the carrots then add to the pan along with a pinch of sea salt and black pepper and the mixed spice. Cook for 10 minutes, or until soft and sweet, stirring regularly.
3. Drain and tip in the butter beans and cook for two minutes, stirring constantly, then use a potato masher to squash the beans and veg until everything comes together. Crumble and mix in most of the feta, then remove from the heat and leave to cool.
4. Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas 6. Unroll the pastry sheet on its paper and place on a baking sheet. Pile the filling down the centre of the pastry, shaping it into a nice, thick sausage-shape. Lightly brush one of the long sides with a small splash of milk, then use the paper to fold the pastry over and press down to secure. Trim the edges and use a fork to seal the pastry together. Brush the pastry all over with the remaining milk, then use the back of a knife to very lightly score it at two-centimetre intervals. Bake on the bottom shelf of the oven for 25 minutes, or until golden and puffed up.
5. Speed-peel the remaining carrots, peel and finely slice the reserved onion and click apart the lettuce leaves. Crumble over the remaining feta, then toss together with three tablespoons of oil, one tablespoon of red wine vinegar and a pinch of sea salt and black pepper.
6. Slice the veggie roll into four, divide between warm plates and serve with the salad.
Easy swaps
Curry powder or ras el hanout would be great in place of the mixed spice.
Flavour bombs
Mixed spice is a great investment and will last for months in a cupboard - use in marinades, dressings, broths, or as a base for curries and chillies.
Jamie's £1 Wonders, Monday, Channel 4 at 8pm.
