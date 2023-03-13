The 78-year-old, who had a string of chart hits in the 1970s, had been freed in February after being jailed in 2015 for sexually abusing three schoolgirls.

He left HMP The Verne – a low security category C jail in Portland, Dorset – following eight years behind bars, having served half of his 16-year sentence.

Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was subject to licence conditions on his release, including being closely monitored by the police and Probation Service and fitted with a GPS tag.

A Probation Service spokesperson said: “Protecting the public is our number one priority. That’s why we set tough licence conditions and when offenders breach them, we don’t hesitate to return them to custody.”

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) did not give details of the breach, but the Sun reported he was caught trying to access the dark web.

Footage last week showed the disgraced glam rock singer staring at a mobile phone while reportedly in his bail hostel.

The MoJ had said on his release that he would face “some of the strictest licence conditions” and that if he breached them at any point he could go back behind bars.