A number of fresh yellow weather alerts have been issued, including a warning for snow in the Glasgow area and southwest of the country throughout Tuesday afternoon.

Spells of snow are once again expected across the majority of the mainland from 4pm on Wednesday until 4am on Thursday.

In the evening, the snow is likely to turn into rain which will add to the travel disruption.

A separate alert covering parts of the Hebrides, north of Scotland and Orkney warns of snow and ice from 5pm tonight until 10am tomorrow.

We previously reported that temperatures are expected to drop as low as minus 12C overnight this week.

The snow and ice warning adds: "Conditions will also turn very windy for a time across Orkney this evening when showers will be accompanied by gales."

Meanwhile, Shetland is expected to continue to see heavy snow from 5pm tonight until 11am tomorrow.

All schools in Shetland have been forced to close for the day amid the persistent wintry conditions.

The islands group will be battered by gales of up to 60mph this evening.

A Met Office statement adds: "Further snow showers, heavy and prolonged at times, will continue to affect Shetland until Wednesday when showers will gradually fade later.

"Heaviest and most prolonged snow is likely to be during Tuesday evening when snow will be accompanied by gales and gusts 50-60 mph."

While snow will continue across the country on Wednesday afternoon, forecasters also issued an overlapping alert for severe rain in the west and south of the country.

It is expected to cause travel disruption and a statement adds: "Rain is expected to set in during Wednesday evening, turning particularly heavy and persistent overnight especially over southwest facing hills.

"40-70 mm is likely quite widely, with the wettest spots possibly seeing in excess of 100 mm of rain."