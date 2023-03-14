Persistent rain and snow is expected to continue across Scotland, forecasters have warned.
A number of fresh yellow weather alerts have been issued, including a warning for snow in the Glasgow area and southwest of the country throughout Tuesday afternoon.
Spells of snow are once again expected across the majority of the mainland from 4pm on Wednesday until 4am on Thursday.
In the evening, the snow is likely to turn into rain which will add to the travel disruption.
A separate alert covering parts of the Hebrides, north of Scotland and Orkney warns of snow and ice from 5pm tonight until 10am tomorrow.
We previously reported that temperatures are expected to drop as low as minus 12C overnight this week.
The @metoffice has issued YELLOW weather warnings for SNOW and ICE.— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 14, 2023
Tuesday/Wednesday: SNOW & ICE (14/03) 17:00 - (15/03) 10:00
Wednesday/Thursday : SNOW & ICE (15/03) 16:00 - (16/03) 04:00
Thursday: RAIN (16/03) 00:00 - (16/03) 15:00
For more info: https://t.co/GHWqdtu9Od pic.twitter.com/4hrYnjxn3d
The snow and ice warning adds: "Conditions will also turn very windy for a time across Orkney this evening when showers will be accompanied by gales."
Meanwhile, Shetland is expected to continue to see heavy snow from 5pm tonight until 11am tomorrow.
All schools in Shetland have been forced to close for the day amid the persistent wintry conditions.
READ MORE: Health boards forced to step in as practices can't find GPs to take over
The islands group will be battered by gales of up to 60mph this evening.
A Met Office statement adds: "Further snow showers, heavy and prolonged at times, will continue to affect Shetland until Wednesday when showers will gradually fade later.
"Heaviest and most prolonged snow is likely to be during Tuesday evening when snow will be accompanied by gales and gusts 50-60 mph."
While snow will continue across the country on Wednesday afternoon, forecasters also issued an overlapping alert for severe rain in the west and south of the country.
It is expected to cause travel disruption and a statement adds: "Rain is expected to set in during Wednesday evening, turning particularly heavy and persistent overnight especially over southwest facing hills.
"40-70 mm is likely quite widely, with the wettest spots possibly seeing in excess of 100 mm of rain."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here