The operation follows a series of violent incidents and fire-raising across Edinburgh, East Lothian, and Midlothian.

Divisional officers, supported by specialist resources from Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism, executed warrants in the Niddrie, Gracemount, and Craigmillar areas of Edinburgh, as well as Cockenzie and Gorebridge on Tuesday.

Five men, aged 23, 23, 30, 30, and 32, and a teenager, 16, have all been charged in connection with a series of offences.

Another 23-year-old man was released pending further enquiries.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the six individuals will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, March 15.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Petrie, of the organised crime division, said the operation "demonstrates our commitment to tackling violence in our communities".

“This day of action has been the culmination of extensive investigatory work over a number of months," he added.

"Throughout the investigation, we have utilised detectives and specialists from across Police Scotland and we will continue to do so as our enquiries remain ongoing.”

Superintendent Mark Rennie, who is responsible for operational policing within Edinburgh, said: “These arrests reinforce our determination to target those involved in violence and organised crime.

“I want to reassure the public that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to relentlessly pursue individuals who engage in violence within this city.

“I would encourage members of the public with information, or any concerns, to come forward so we can take action.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be given anonymously.