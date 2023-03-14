Emirates' popular Glasgow to Dubai service will once again be served by the iconic Airbus A380 from Thursday, March 26.

The aircraft, which was last in service at Glasgow in September 2019, is being reintroduced due to the increased demand for Emirates' only daily route between Scotland and Dubai.

The Dubai service has been one of Glasgow Airport's biggest success stories, carrying more than 5.5 million passengers across Emirates’ global network, which now covers 125 destinations.

Standing at more than 24 metres high and with a wingspan of nearly 80 metres, the A380 is the only aircraft of its size to operate anywhere in Scotland.

As of December 2022, there were 237 aircraft in service with 16 operators worldwide.