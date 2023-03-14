Dave Ross, who has owned the bar in partnership with two friends for 17 years, has acquired The Woods on Waterloo Street.

His new venture will be known as The Admiral Woods after Sir Andrew Wood of Largo, a Scottish sea captain in the 15th century who became Lord High Admiral of Scotland. The doors are due to open on Friday.

It was announced in February that the pub was closing after 60 years on March 11 due to "site development".

READ MORE: The office development that could replace the Admiral bar

Siobhan Ross, manager for more than a decade, said the reaction to the closure was “insane”. Every news outlet in Scotland carried the story and it began trending across all social media platforms.

However, days after the closure was announced, Mr Ross revealed that he had acquired a new location.

READ MORE: Kevin McKenna: Admiral boss vows we'll be back in business within two weeks

The Admiral was immortalised by novelist William McIlvanney, mentioned as the bar where his famed detective Laidlaw spent hours gazing upon its gantry.

It also has a history of hosting entertainment legends for decades. Billy Connolly played there with his band, the Humblebums.

Mr Ross said it was "impossible" to completely recreate the Admiral but said he he hoped to capture a bit of the ambience in his new venue, which is on the corner of Waterloo and Wellington street.

He said: "When it was the Woods, it was a very different vibe, whereas we are looking to very much emulate the Admiral and I think we will achieve it.

"We have brought a lot of the nick-nacks along and it looks quite good.

"We are never going to replace the Admiral but it keeps 14 people in employment.

"My daughter Siobhan will continue to run it.

READ MORE: Well-loved Glasgow bar forced to close its doors after 60 years

"We were a great champion of social causes over the years, so we will keep that political interest going.

"It's a slightly different offering but I think it's a good offering," he added.

Mr Ross took over the pub 17 years ago. A well-known DJ in Glasgow’s club scene, he was well-connected to the city’s music scene as a promoter and events organiser.

Within a few years he’d used his connections to turn the Admiral into one of Glasgow’s most innovative and popular small music venues.

He hopes the Admiral community and a new clientele will support his new venture as the industry continues to face challenges.

A number of other long-established City Centre pubs have closed in recent years including The Iron Horse on West Nile Street; the City Rendezvous on West Campbell Street and Rogano, which is still lying empty after three years.

"To quote Joe Strummer, the future is unwritten," said the pub owner.

"I've never seen for any venue the same outpouring of goodwill. The positivity towards me and my daughter was quite incredible."