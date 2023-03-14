The council confirmed that its Environment and Liveable Neighbourhoods Committee will write to the Scottish Government to back calls for the introduction of new legislation banning their sale.

The call comes amid concerns about the future health of Glasgow's young people and the rising environmental impact of littering, the council said.

It follows recent seizures by the city's Trading Standards team, which found many vapes in shops and wholesalers with a nicotine strength exceeding permitted levels.

In just three months, Trading Standards officers seized more than 13,000 illicit vapes in spot checks on city businesses selling directly to the public and other retailers.

Councillor Elaine McSporran said: "I have grave concerns about single use vapes, both in relation to their environmental impact and the impact on people's health in years to come.

"We are seeing more and more disposable vapes littering our streets and green spaces, because people are just dropping them when they are empty. They are made of plastic which, as we know, takes decades to degrade and can end up in our rivers and oceans where it is a threat to wildlife and can get into the food chain. They are also powered by lithium batteries which contain corrosive and flammable chemicals.

"The seizure of over 13,000 illicit vapes in just three months by Trading Standards officers in Glasgow hints at the extent of the problem nationwide.

"Their apparent marketing towards younger people with sweet flavours and brightly coloured packaging is another concern as more and more young people seem to be using them.

"I wholeheartedly support the introduction of a ban on their sale and urge the Scottish Government to act now to avert a dual disaster in the future."

Dundee City Council has also voiced support for banning the sale of single use vapes.