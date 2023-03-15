One of the benefits of CBD gummies is the element of fun that they can bring to a wellness routine. Fruity flavours add a touch of sweetness, all while still getting you the CBD you need. Here are some popular picks chosen by NutraHolistics.

5 of the best CBD Gummies to add to your wellness routine

These UK CBD brands are ethical, experienced, and provide consistently high-quality CBD capsules, tinctures, gummies, and creams. Many are suited to beginners, but others offer a range of products that are also suitable for experienced CBD users who like a heavier daily dose of CBD.

Another giant in the UK market, Blessed CBD was born from a desire to replicate the quality of CBD products found in the US here in Britain. Learning from colleagues across the pond, the team at Blessed CBD use innovative extraction methods and formulations to create pure CBD products of all kinds.

While their CBD oils, vapes, and tinctures are available in full and broad-spectrum CBD formulas, their vegan CBD gummies are entirely THC-free. This ensures there is no possibility of side effects. Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD and is infused with a fruity flavour.

Why We Like Blessed CBD

Blessed CBD puts its money where its mouth is when it comes to quality and ethics. They use only non-GMO, organic hemp products to create their CBD isolate and champion sustainable farming. They also have excellent customer reviews, which is a great sign for beginners to look out for.

Vibes CBD is one of the market leaders in the UK because of their ethical and precise approach to cannabinoid products. Putting safety and quality before profit at every turn, they source the best hemp plants from farms that do not use pesticides or herbicides. Once processed using a CO2 extraction or cold pressing method, these plants create a pure form of CBD that has no chemical contaminants.

CBD users of all experience levels will be able to find something to suit them from this brand. Their CBD oils range from 1000mg to 2000mg of CBD per 10ml and come in full and broad-spectrum CBD forms.

Vibes CBD only offers CBD isolate gummies, however, and they have a moderate concentration of 25mg per gummy. This makes them a perfect choice for beginners and those who prefer mild forms of CBD.

Why We Like Vibes CBD

Vibes CBD is a mainstay in the UK CBD industry. They are known for being honest and transparent, which makes them a favourite for many experienced CBD users. As well as using top natural ingredients, they have all of their products lab tested and make the lab reports easy to access.

When it comes to CBD edibles, there are few brands that can compare to CBDistillery. They have some of the largest variety of CBD gummies on this list, and they provide a range of delicious fruit flavours for those who are not a fan of the taste of CBD in its raw form.

By sourcing high-quality hemp plants that have been organically grown and using sustainable, recyclable packaging, they are walking the walk when it comes to business ethics. They also have their products lab tested by a third party and provide transparent information about their products for customers.

One thing that makes CBDistillery unique is their provision of all three forms of CBD in their edible range. As well as THC-free CBD isolate gummies, they make broad-spectrum CBD gummies and full-spectrum CBD gummies that are packed with terpenes, flavonoids, and other cannabinoid derivatives. This really boosts the impact of certain gummies.

Why We Like CBDistillery

Aside from their almost “pharmaceutical” approach to CBD production and strong sense of ethics, CBDistillery offers a range of potency options. You can find gummies as mild as 5mg per sweet all the way up to 30mg of CBD per gummy. This is unusual for the UK CBD brands.

Excite CBD really lives up to its name in many ways. While some CBD brands take a borderline medical approach to their food supplements, Scottish brand Excite is willing to have a little fun with their products. Of course, they’re still serious about providing the highest quality CBD.

Like the other brands on this list, they use organic hemp plants and non-chemical extraction methods to ensure a pure form of CBD. They also lab test and ensure that they prioritise sustainability.

Their range of CBD gummies varies in strength from 10mg to 25mg of CBD per sweet, and they use natural ingredients to create sweet fruity flavours. The fruity mixed CBD gummy bears are a real favourite for many people, thanks to their fun look and strong flavours.

Why We Like Excite CBD

Excite CBD brings some joy into wellness with their whimsical products, but still takes the potential health benefits of CBD seriously. They act ethically, provide transparent information, and offer great value.

London-based brand Love Hemp has been making waves since 2015 with their precise and passionate approach to CBD products. Formed because the founders were unhappy with the low quality in the UK market, they set out to learn from more mature markets.

Today, their sustainable, vegan, gluten-free products can be found in retailers like Tesco, Holland & Barrett, and Boots. By using only the best hemp extract and plants, they create quality products, and rigorous lab testing ensures that customers know exactly what they are getting.

Love Hemp creates CBD sweets, chocolates, and gummies packed with sweetness. Potency generally ranges between 5mg and 20mg of CBD per serving in their edibles (though they have stronger oils). Their 20mg CBD jelly domes are continually popular because of their moderate concentration and strong fruity flavour.

Why We Like Love Hemp

By collaborating with farmers in Europe and Colorado, Love Hemp champions sustainable, ethical farming and sourcing in a way that really works. Their products offer consistent quality and value, of course, but it’s the dedication of sustainability and environmental awareness that makes the difference for many people. All of their gummies are vegan-friendly.

The Benefits of CBD

As a food supplement, CBD has a range of potential benefits that can vary depending on the form of CBD you choose and the other facets of your wellness regimen. CBD isolate supplements can:

Promote calmness

Improve your self-care

There are also broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD products that include more of the natural derivatives of the cannabis plant. These supplements are either THC-free or have minimal, trace amounts of CBD, however, so there are no psychoactive side effects.

These forms of CBD include other phytocannabinoids such as terpenes. When these derivatives interact with each other, they create an entourage effect, which can increase the effectiveness of a CBD supplement.

How to find some of the best CBD Gummies UK

Many companies claim to make the best CBD gummies, but not everyone is completely honest about what their gummies are made of. If you want to find the highest quality CBD gummies, consider the following factors:

Hemp source

Extraction process

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content

CBD potency

Lab testing

Transparency and accessibility of lab reports

Customer reviews

If you are a first-time CBD user, customer reviews will be the best way to get an idea of whether the CBD brand you are considering offers quality cannabidiol (CBD) products.

