Sadly, the latest Scottish Government budget slashed the budget for new social homes.

Here are seven reasons why that was a big mistake.

1 – We are facing a housing emergency

Right now, there are more than 9,000 children in Scotland without a permanent home, the highest figure on record. Thousands of households are stuck in temporary accommodation and local homelessness services simply can’t cope. This is a housing emergency and with out an emergency response it will continue to get worse.

2 – There’s a massive over reliance on temporary accommodation

For far too many people, particularly children, temporary accommodation is anything but temporary. In many cases people are trapped in temporary accommodation, which is often completely unsuitable for their needs. The lack of social housing is creating a bottleneck, where people can’t get out of temporary accommodation because there simply aren’t the homes available for them to move to.

3 – Social homes provide stability

By offering secure tenancies and more affordable rents, social housing gives people long-term stability and allows them to settle. Life in temporary accommodation can be incredibly disruptive, providing no opportunity for people to put down roots and get on with their lives. The only thing that can give them that chance is a social home.

4 – There used to be much more social housing

In 1975 more than half of homes in Scotland were council owned. The introduction of right to buy in 1980 resulted in more than half of council homes being sold of in the following 30 years, while investment in new social homes was slashed. This left an enormous gap in the available housing stock which has never been properly filled.

5 – Social housing is not the same thing as affordable housing

You might hear politicians talking about “affordable housing” but this is not the same thing as social housing. “Affordable housing” is a broad term that is used to refer to a whole range of initiatives, but many of these schemes, for example mid-market rent, are still far out of the financial reach of the people who genuinely need them. Only social housing provides the genuine affordability and long-term stability we need to tackle the housing emergency.

6 – We need homes to back up our legislation

Scotland has some of the best housing legislation in the world, but that doesn’t mean a thing if the homes aren’t there to back them up. Across the country too many people are unable to realise the rights they have on paper because there simply aren’t homes available for them. Only social housing can change that.

7 – Building more social homes is the right thing to do

Social housing and social justice are intrinsically linked. Our current housing system is broken and failing far too many people. It shouldn’t be acceptable that in a country as wealthy as Scotland more than 9,000 kids don’t have anywhere to call home. They deserve better and social housing is the only solution. In short; building social homes builds a better Scotland.

