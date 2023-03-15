Views are now being sought on the purpose-built student housing and retail complex

Developers also plan to bring back the former arcade and provide a public path linking Sauchiehall Street and Renfrew Street.

The recreation of the former Wellington Arcade will provide a publicly accessible connection.

The upper levels of 172 Sauchiehall Street would include a "spacious" rooftop terrace and garden, with the developers and operators Fusion Students aiming to create “student-hotel life” concept.

Commercial units will fill the ground floor to "maintain activity at street level".

M&S had occupied the unit since 1935 before the retailer shut down the location in April last year.

Members of the public have been invited to join an in-person consultation session on March 23 at the Maldron Hotel between 2.30pm and 7pm.

An online session will take place between 3pm and 7pm on March 28 on the development's website.

It follows an initial public consultation held in November 2022.

A spokesperson for Fusion Students said: “We are delighted to be bringing forward updated proposals to the local community as part of our ongoing consultation process.

“Through the delivery of quality accommodation, carefully thought-out public realm spaces and commercial units, we remain confident that the proposals would enhance this historic street in Glasgow’s City Centre, while also serving to address the shortage of PBSA beds for the city’s student population.

“We look forward to welcoming members of the local community and interested parties in the coming weeks and hearing their thoughts on the updated proposals.