Rescue crews were called out to the north buttress of Stacach Ridge which lies north of Goatfell at 3pm on Tuesday.

The runner fell a "significant distance" and was airlifted to hospital.

Arran Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) wrote that cloud cover lifted shortly after the call allowing the HM Coastguard's Rescue 199 to access the casualty.

READ MORE: SNP council rows back on 'alarming' plans to close 'world class' island centre

It is understood the person was flown to Prestwick Airport before being taken to Ayr Hospital.

The MRT said: "Thankfully the cloud lifted shortly after the call which allowed Rescue 199 to drop their winchman down to the casualty to start treatment, before picking up several team members and dropping them on the ridge.

"The winchman and team members packaged the casualty before he was winched onboard and flown to hospital.

"Thank you to everyone for their help and we wish the casualty a speedy recovery."