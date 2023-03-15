The 50-year-old died in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Tuesday evening, following an incident in the city’s Carmelite Lane on Sunday.

His family have been made aware.

Police Scotland said a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, with enquiries ongoing.

GET THE LATEST HERALD SUBSCRIPTION OFFER: Subscriptions from HeraldScotland

Derek Pearson, 45, was charged with assault and assault to danger of life when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court earlier on Tuesday.

He did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination.