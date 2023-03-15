Officers were called to the town's Bridge Street around 11.50am on Tuesday following the death.

Police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained and that enquiries are ongoing.

A report will also be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.50am on Tuesday, 14 March, 2023, police were called to the Bridge Street area of Brechin, following the sudden death of an infant.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”