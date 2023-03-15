Artist’s impressions have been released as part of the planning application that has been submitted seeking permission to build the facility on the former Hector McNeil Swimming Pool site in Brachelston Street, Greenock.

The project is being led and funded by Inverclyde Council/Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP), working alongside architects Holmes Miller and development partner hub West Scotland.

If permission is granted, the new-build facility would replace the existing Fitzgerald Centre and would have space for up to 50 adults.

READ MORE: Backlash as operators of popular Scots castle wedding venue go bust

Councillor Martin McCluskey, vice-convener of Inverclyde Council’s social care and social work scrutiny panel, said: “It’s an exciting moment to get to the stage where we can start to see how this facility for the people of Inverclyde could look.

“While we await the outcome of the planning application, we can still celebrate this significant milestone and another major step towards delivering a brand new, state-of-the-art learning disability hub for the people of Inverclyde. I’m also pleased with the emphasis on the low carbon focus of this project.

“A great deal of effort has gone into getting us to this stage and I’d like to congratulate all involved thus far in getting us here as we now wait with anticipation for the conclusion of the planning process.”

Inverclyde Learning Disability Hub artist's impression. (Image: Holmes Miller)

While the exterior design draws inspiration from Greenock’s famous Sugar Sheds, the internal layout and external landscaping has been developed through partnership working with learning disability staff and extensive consultation with service users and families.

The aim is to provide an enhanced sensory experience for those users with complex needs, including those with co-existing conditions such as autism, visual and perceptual impairments, physical and sensory disabilities, dementia and life-limiting conditions.

Careful consideration has been given to the use of materials, texture, colour and noise to provide the best possible environment for service users and staff indoors and outdoors.