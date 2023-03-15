Designs for a new £10 million day centre for people in Inverclyde with learning disabilities have been revealed as the project reaches a key milestone.
Artist’s impressions have been released as part of the planning application that has been submitted seeking permission to build the facility on the former Hector McNeil Swimming Pool site in Brachelston Street, Greenock.
The project is being led and funded by Inverclyde Council/Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP), working alongside architects Holmes Miller and development partner hub West Scotland.
If permission is granted, the new-build facility would replace the existing Fitzgerald Centre and would have space for up to 50 adults.
READ MORE: Backlash as operators of popular Scots castle wedding venue go bust
Councillor Martin McCluskey, vice-convener of Inverclyde Council’s social care and social work scrutiny panel, said: “It’s an exciting moment to get to the stage where we can start to see how this facility for the people of Inverclyde could look.
“While we await the outcome of the planning application, we can still celebrate this significant milestone and another major step towards delivering a brand new, state-of-the-art learning disability hub for the people of Inverclyde. I’m also pleased with the emphasis on the low carbon focus of this project.
“A great deal of effort has gone into getting us to this stage and I’d like to congratulate all involved thus far in getting us here as we now wait with anticipation for the conclusion of the planning process.”
While the exterior design draws inspiration from Greenock’s famous Sugar Sheds, the internal layout and external landscaping has been developed through partnership working with learning disability staff and extensive consultation with service users and families.
The aim is to provide an enhanced sensory experience for those users with complex needs, including those with co-existing conditions such as autism, visual and perceptual impairments, physical and sensory disabilities, dementia and life-limiting conditions.
Careful consideration has been given to the use of materials, texture, colour and noise to provide the best possible environment for service users and staff indoors and outdoors.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here