A service from Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley has been halted due to electrical issues, with 'major disruption' to other services.

@ScotRail any update on when 09:15 train between GQS and EW, currently stuck outside Polmont due to overhead wire power failures is going to get moving? No information being provided on the train… — Laura Baxter (@laura_s_baxter) March 16, 2023

ScotRail said on Twitter: "We can't run any trains between Newbridge (east of Linlithgow) and Polmont due to the overhead power supply failing.

"This affects our Edinburgh - Glasgow Queen St via Falkirk High, Edinburgh - Dunblane & Edinburgh - Inverness services.

"If you've got a cross-border connection from Edinburgh, your ticket will still be valid on later services. You don't need to pay anything else, just speak to staff when you arrive."

It also confirmed it was attempting to source replacement buses.

It appears some commuters became frustrated with the wait and attempted to get off the train and walk under the high voltage wires.

ScotRail warned: "If you're on one of the trains stopped between stations, please stay where you are.

"It's much safer to stay on the train and it will allow us to get moving as soon as we can.

"If there's people on the tracks, the delay will be considerably longer.

Network Rail said: "Our staff are responding to a fault with the overhead power supply near Winchburgh, between Linlithgow and Edinburgh Park stations.

"We've had to cut the electricity supply while they investigate. Apologies if you've been caught up in this."