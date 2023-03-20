WITH just over 15 per cent of the Scottish construction workforce being female, there’s no question that our industry still has a long way to go in encouraging more women into the sector.
Contrary to popular belief, working in construction isn’t all bricklaying and roofing, and you don’t need a hard hat to thrive in the industry. However, this stereotype is still very much alive and one way to change it is to improve communication and understanding of the many opportunities that exist for women.
My own route into construction began at an estate agency. Through this, my interest in housing grew stronger and I learnt how to create a firm foothold within local markets, which led to my current role as sales and marketing manager at developer AS Homes (Scotland).
My responsibilities include planning, customer care, marketing, and training our newer recruits to support homebuyers to the fullest. My role also involves analysing the viability of projects through research of buying trends and demographics, to ensure that the high quality homes we build will appeal to our market audience.
This is just one example of a female-led role in our industry, but there are so many more options out there which are open to young women with a hunger for the sector. From nitty-gritty roles such as landscaping and roads planning, to aesthetically driven roles such as architecture and interior design, the career opportunities are endless.
We were recently contacted by a headteacher from a Glasgow school to talk about opportunities in the construction sector for female pupils. It was refreshing to hear they want to support young women in progressing their roles in the industry. Unfortunately, this positive attitude is something that we don’t see enough and I would encourage all schools offering career advice to take this approach.
Young people deserve to have advice which doesn’t limit their options, but shows them the breadth of opportunities available across all sectors. Careers such as medicine, hairdressing and business are regularly spoken about. But what about pupils who are more suited to the likes of engineering or surveying? In Scotland, there are currently 12 universities that offer degrees in civil engineering, so why don’t we see more women entering the sector from this route?
At AS Homes, we offer a number of different paths into construction, from apprenticeship schemes to access courses, giving our next generation of workers the chance to earn and learn at the same time.
With the incredible amount of female talent out there, as construction professionals, we must ask ourselves why the built environment isn’t their first choice and what needs to be done to change this. For me personally, the answer is education. We must break down the communication barriers to showcase the vast array of construction careers that are available to women. In the near future, I hope to see more schools coming on board so that we can collaboratively shift the trends and attitudes across our sector and encourage more women in construction.
Ainslie McCrone is Sales & Marketing Manager at AS Homes (Scotland) Ltd and Briar Homes Ltd
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here