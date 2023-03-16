This can make it tough for those looking to buy CBD for the first time. Finding the right product when there is so much misinformation can be hard, and there are plenty of CBD companies that don’t provide exactly what they say they do.

To address this issue, NutriHolistics set about writing this list of high-quality CBD products on the UK market.

How We Rate CBD Companies

As a CBD retailer, we take cannabinoid products seriously. We believe that good CBD products can be a great addition to anyone's self-care routine, but that’s only the case if you can find good quality products. When researching the U.K. CBD producers, we considered the following factors:

Quality of Hemp Extract

The quality of the hemp plants used to make a CBD oil, topical, or edible has a huge impact on the quality of the finished item. We chose companies that use some of the best quality hemp extract from organic sources. This means that you won’t find herbicides, pesticides, or other chemical contaminants in the finished product.

Extraction Method

The process of extracting CBD from the cannabis plant can vary; some companies use harsh chemical solvents to create their CBD isolate or full-spectrum CBD products. We favoured companies that use non-chemical extraction processes, such as cold pressing or CO2 extraction, because we believe it creates a purer product and minimizes environmental impact.

Transparency

When it comes to any food supplement or wellness product, transparency is crucial. Many high street CBD products aren’t transparent about the level of phytocannabinoids, the potency of CBD, and levels of THC in their product. We chose companies that send their products through third-party lab testing and make their lab reports or product ingredients easy to find.

Of course, there’s so much more to a finished product than its components and extraction method. That’s why we also considered the wider reputation of each brand and read customer reviews before recommending the companies and products on this list.

5 of the Best CBD Oils on the UK Market

Each of these brands produces a high-quality form of CBD oil that is in line with U.K. regulations. The wellness benefits of CBD might be a matter of debate, but the quality of these brands isn’t.

Blessed CBD is undoubtedly one of the market leaders in the U.K. thanks to its rigorous testing, organic ingredients, and vast array of potencies. This company was one of the first UK CBD brands to open in 2018, and unlike many of those first companies, it has endured.

With a high focus on ethics, environmental sustainability, and customer well-being, Blessed CBD uses innovative processes and technology to create high-quality oils, CBD capsules, gummies, CBD vapes, and e-liquids.

You will find CBD products ranging from 500mg per 10ml to 1800mg per 10ml, and there are a number of natural flavours to choose from in their CBD gummies if you’re not a fan of the natural taste of CBD.

Highlights from Blessed CBD

As an organic, sustainable company with a large stock of options, Blessed CBD is a great starting point for curious newbies, but also has plenty of experienced CBD users. Their classic CBD oil drops come in a range of flavours and levels of CBD content.

You can also find full-spectrum products if you want to take advantage of that all-important entourage effect (where the phytocannabinoids supposedly boost each other's effectiveness). Blessed CBD recommends that you take these sublingually (under the tongue) and provide droppers for precise dosing.

Vibes CBD is known in the U.K. market for its dedication to quality and fairness. Putting quality and ethics before profit, they have carved out an excellent reputation and many positive customer reviews.

They source their hemp plants from organic, ethically operated farms that do not use herbicides or pesticides. They also use sustainably sourced, recyclable packaging to ensure that they lower their impact on the planet. Of course, all this comes second to the quality of their CBD oils, tinctures, and topicals.

With a base range of 1000mg to 2000mg of CBD content per 10ml, they offer moderate to strong CBD products in a range of smooth, great-tasting flavours and pleasant scents. They also offer a range of CBD edibles that include cute CBD gummies.

Highlights from Vibes CBD

Vibes CBD’s original CBD oil drops are the most popular item in their portfolio for a number of reasons. As well as having a range of natural flavours and differing potencies, they are packed with terpenes and flavonoids, which help to boost the baseline wellness benefits of CBD isolate. Vibes CBD oils come with a dropper and are intended to be taken sublingually, but they can be added to foods and drinks if you prefer. Other products in their range include CBD gummy bears in fruity flavours, CBD sweets and CBD-infused balms.

3. EIR Health

While cannabidiol is not classed as a form of medicine in the U.K, EIR Health takes a precise approach to the development and production of its CBD supplements products. This ensures consistent, high-quality, and detailed formulas that are hard to find elsewhere.

EIR Health has perhaps the most comprehensive variety when it comes to CBD content and form. As well as CBD isolate, they produce broad-spectrum CBD and full-spectrum CBD oils that are either THC-free or have low levels of THC. They also formulate specialist blends intended to focus on specific benefits associated with CBD products. For example, they have a night time CBD oil infused with lavender that is intended to promote restful sleep as a part of a wider wellness regimen.

Highlights From EIR Health

EIR Health products range from 300mg to 3000mg of CBD content, which means that there are a lot of choices for experienced CBD users. Most of their products come in a range of potencies, however, which means that first-time users can find mild versions of the company's most popular items. We recommend their broad-spectrum CBD oil drops for those who want to take advantage of the entourage effect without the raw, earthy taste commonly associated with full-spectrum CBD products.

4. CBD Brothers

CBD Brothers is a U.K.-based brand that really likes to keep its production and development processes in the family. One thing that makes them unique is their insistence on retaining control of the whole process from seed to sale. They have a vast range of potencies that go as low as 300mg up to a whopping 10,000mg.

As well as using organic hemp plants and a non-chemical extraction method, they use complementary carrier oils, such as MCT oil and coconut oil, which are renowned for their high nutritional value as individual supplements.

Like the other companies on this list, their products go through rigorous lab testing and they have transparent information on their site and labels, making them a great option for beginners and seasoned users. You can also access their third-party lab reports if you want a more detailed breakdown.

Highlights From CBD Brothers

There’s no doubt that CBD Brothers has a range of fantastic hemp products that are high-quality, effective, and pleasant in taste, but their Purple Edition Hybrid CBD oil is the best choice for new CBD users thanks to its smooth taste and mild potency (around 3.2%). This product is most effective when taken sublingually. If you are an experienced CBD user or have specific self-care needs, their stronger CBD oil drops may be better for your personal requirements.

5. Hempen

Hempen has been an active hemp growing cooperative since 2015, but after cannabidiol was legalized, they quickly moved into the production of organic, natural CBD tinctures. Based in Oxfordshire, they work in partnership with farms across the U.K. to source some of the very best non-GMO, organic hemp plants for their cold-pressing extraction process.

Being environmentally aware and pursuing sustainability is at the core of everything Hempen does, and as a cooperative, they are a non-profit organization - which is pretty unique in the U.K. CBD industry.

Their range of hemp CBD oils, topicals, tinctures, and skincare have varying amounts of CBD. Most of their products range from 500mg to 1500mg in potency and use carrier oils such as coconut oil and hemp seed oil. All of their products are created in line with FSA ideal standards and have low THC levels.

Highlights From Hempen

Hempen is unique in its concentrated consideration of bioavailability and earth-kind farming techniques, and it shows in the CBD oil tinctures and products. While most of their organic CBD is unflavoured, it is very pleasant and smooth. First-time CBD users will find their 500mg cold-pressed CBD oil very gentle, effective, and moderate in potency.

How to Get the UK’s Best CBD Oil

Many companies claim to produce some of the best CBD oil U.K. legal requirements allow, but each of the entries into this list certainly create high-quality pure CBD oils and tinctures. Because wellness is so personal, however, there is no single range of CBD oil products that can be the best for everyone. Researching quality CBD brands is a good way to get an idea of what the U.K. market looks like, so that you can make an informed choice suited to your needs. Remember, CBD brands are not allowed to advertise health benefits, but you can always read their customer reviews to better understand their products.

This article was brought to you by HealthMark Ads and is not necessarily representative of the views of The Herald