Roddy Woomble, Gamble Halls, Gourock, tonight; Tolbooth, Stirling, Wednesday

Idlewild’s front man, above, is back on the road under his own name this month. Here at The Herald Magazine we loved his 2021 solo album Lo! Soul, which he worked on with Andrew Wasylyk, and welcome another chance to hear some of those gorgeous songs live.

The Go! Team, Edinburgh Liquid Room, tonight; SWG3, Glasgow, tomorrow

Need an endorphin boost? Then make sure to catch Brighton’s The Go! Team this weekend. The music website, Pitchfork, perfectly summed up their appeal as “old-school raps, car-chase horns, noise-rock guitar, Motown hooks, Sesame Street positivity, and relentless drum barrages”. Now, that sounds like a banging night out to us.

FESTIVAL

Hebridean Dark Skies Festival, An Lanntair, Stornoway, Isle of Lewis

The Hebridean Dark Skies Festival draws to a close on Tuesday. But that still gives you time to visit the Dynamic Earth Planetarium, which comes to Lewis from Edinburgh for the first time today. Meanwhile, astronomer Stephen Mackintosh will be offering his insights into the cosmos, starting at Grinneabhat, Bragar tonight; Gallan Beag, Aird, Uig tomorrow; Calanais Stones and Visitor Centre on Monday and Scaladale Centre, Harris on Tuesday, all at 7pm. Weather permitting, there may also be a walk under the stars too. Visit lanntair.com

THEATRE

SPIN!, Tron theatre, Glasgow, from Tuesday to Thursday

Especially created to tour small-scale venues, Vanishing Point’s latest production (in collaboration with An Tobar and Mull Theatre) makes its premiere at the Tron Theatre’s Changing House this week. Created by the company’s 2023 associate director Catriona MacLeod, it tells the story of one woman’s increasingly disturbing relationship with her washing machine. After Glasgow, the show goes on tour around Scotland. It’s in St Andrews on Friday and Dunoon next Saturday.

BOOKS

The Girl By The Bridge, Arnaldur Indridason, Harvill Secker, £14.99, published Thursday

Scandi noir is alive and well and living in Iceland. Arnaldur Indridason’s novels have long been among the most reliable pleasures in the world of crime fiction and this week sees him return with the second in his Detective Konrad series following up The Darkness Knows published last year. A missing girl and an old mystery come together in The Girl By the Bridge. Prepare to lose a day or two in its pages.