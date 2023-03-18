At £25 per person, you are invited to put your foodie faith in Modou and his team to create a five-course mystery meal – now that’s exciting for mum! Even better, talented chef Modou and team accommodates dietary restrictions, ensuring that no-one misses out on this unforgettable experience. Oh, and for that extra special touch, they’ll be shaking things up with some sweet Mother’s Day cocktails.

IG: @111bymodou

Rocca Group with Essence of Harris, St Andrews and Edinburgh

Lunch guests can immerse themselves in the sights, sounds, smells, and tastes of one of Scotland’s finest seafood restaurants, The Seafood Ristorante, with a two or three-course fixed-price menu. Meanwhile pasta is the star at Rico’s Ristorante, Edinburgh’s most sophisticated Italian restaurant, with a two or three-course fixed-price menu at £45 or £55 per person. Guests who book a Mother’s Day lunch tomorrow will receive a luxury candle gift worth £30 from Essence of Harris.

IG: @theseafoodsta @ricosristorante

The Rabbit, Troon

Perfect for treating mum and the rest of the family, The Rabbit’s spectacular Sunday menu features a scrumptious selection of starters and lighter main courses, as well as their take on the classic Sunday roast lunch priced at £20 per person. If you want to celebrate with something a little sweeter, afternoon tea at The Rabbit, priced at £29.50 per person, is sure to delight this Mothering Sunday, with delicious sweet and savoury treats and beautiful springtime views over the Ayrshire coastline and Royal Troon golf course.

IG: @therabbitandseal