111 by Modou, Glasgow
At £25 per person, you are invited to put your foodie faith in Modou and his team to create a five-course mystery meal – now that’s exciting for mum! Even better, talented chef Modou and team accommodates dietary restrictions, ensuring that no-one misses out on this unforgettable experience. Oh, and for that extra special touch, they’ll be shaking things up with some sweet Mother’s Day cocktails.
IG: @111bymodou
Rocca Group with Essence of Harris, St Andrews and Edinburgh
Lunch guests can immerse themselves in the sights, sounds, smells, and tastes of one of Scotland’s finest seafood restaurants, The Seafood Ristorante, with a two or three-course fixed-price menu. Meanwhile pasta is the star at Rico’s Ristorante, Edinburgh’s most sophisticated Italian restaurant, with a two or three-course fixed-price menu at £45 or £55 per person. Guests who book a Mother’s Day lunch tomorrow will receive a luxury candle gift worth £30 from Essence of Harris.
IG: @theseafoodsta @ricosristorante
The Rabbit, Troon
Perfect for treating mum and the rest of the family, The Rabbit’s spectacular Sunday menu features a scrumptious selection of starters and lighter main courses, as well as their take on the classic Sunday roast lunch priced at £20 per person. If you want to celebrate with something a little sweeter, afternoon tea at The Rabbit, priced at £29.50 per person, is sure to delight this Mothering Sunday, with delicious sweet and savoury treats and beautiful springtime views over the Ayrshire coastline and Royal Troon golf course.
IG: @therabbitandseal
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here