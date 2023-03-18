18 March-2 April. Entry free. V&A, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ.

Sitting Pretty is the result of an open call held by Design Exhibition Scotland, which asked Scotland-based artists to design a prototype park bench for the grounds of Mount Stuart in Bute. The benches aim to reflect on their potential to connect people to nature. Four new benches were created as part of the project and an additional fifth bench has been designed by artist James Rigler.

vam.ac.uk/dundee/whatson

Sgaire Wood: Ongaku Tiffany

18-25 March. Entry free. Centre for Contemporary Arts, 350 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, G2 3JD.

Ongaku Tiffany is an exhibition of new sculpture, sound and drawing-based work by Irish artist Sgaire Wood. It simulates the grandeur of the Victorian parlour room with food, confectionery and human hair. The exhibition also represents a departure from the artist’s mostly performance-based practice towards more tangible forms of art.

https://www.cca-glasgow.com

Johny Pitts: Home is Not a Place

18 March-10 June. Entry free. Stills, 23 Cockburn Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1BP.

In 2021, photographer and writer Johny Pitts set off on a mission around the British coast and created the project on display today, which reflects on Black British culture, people and geographies. The self-taught photographer aims to explore the notion of home in his latest exhibition, which he has spent the last 12 months developing.

stills.org/exhibitions/johny-pitts-home-is-not-a-place/

Facing the North

18 March-23 April. Entry free. Discover Quay, Riverside Drive, Dundee, DD1 4XA.

This exhibition from Ellis O’Connor explores the artist’s experience and interpretation of travelling in the far north of the planet. The combination of ever-changing skies, brutal winds, extreme temperatures and a heightened atmosphere have created a unique dramatic landscape. Visitors can discover paintings that convey the light and colour found during the artist’s travels in their unique style.

rrsdiscovery.co.uk/event/exhibit-facing-the-north

Marx Lomax, Lost Threads and Severed Ties

18 March-15 April. Entry free. Inverness Museum and Art Gallery, Castle Wynd, Inverness, IV2 3EB.

The quilt has a rich history that crosses many social and cultural boundaries and Mark Lomax has explored this in his latest exhibition. But Lomax creates his quilts from materials more commonly used in the building trade such as cement, filler, wood, wire and metal sheeting. He combines these with paint and recycled textiles to produce the rich surfaces and intricate textures that make up his finished pieces.

highlifehighland.com/inverness-museum-and-art-gallery

Women in Photography

18-31 March. Entry free. The Glasgow Gallery of Photography, 57 Glassford Street, Glasgow, G1 1UB.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, for the month of March, the Glasgow Gallery of Photography is hosting an exhibition showcasing the work of women photographers from across the globe.

glasgowgalleryofphotography.com

Soothsayer by Charlotte Roseberry

18-31 March. Entry free. Upright Gallery, 3 Barclay Terrace, Edinburgh, EH10 4HR.

Artist Charlotte Roseberry’s practice experiments with the “process” of painting and its magical, mystical outcome. Roseberry works mainly in oils to produce compositions of semi-organic marks and forms that are contrasted with a sharper, more jarring, graphic style.

uprightgallery.com

No Woman Is An Island

18-19 March. Entry free. Birch Tree Gallery, 23A Dundas Street,

Edinburgh, EH3 6QQ.

Five artist friends have returned to Edinburgh’s Birch Tree Gallery to exhibit work in a range of media, from oil and acrylic paintings to screenprints and linocuts. The group have exhibited together every year under the banner No Woman Is An Island and have been hard at work to produce many new pieces for the latest instalment. The exhibition, left, includes landscapes and seascapes from the Scottish Islands, imagined tree-scapes and more.

facebook.com/NoWomanisanIsland

Flint Spatter

18-24 March. Entry free. Perth Creative Exchange, Stormont Street, Perth, PH1 5NW.

This exhibition from artist Miriam Mallalieu, on display at Perth Creative Exchange, draws from a body of research completed as part of a PhD examining museum collections, knowledge and structures of power. Visitors can explore a library of fragments made up of traces of absent objects.

waspsstudios.org.uk

Iona Kewney Printmaking Exhibition

18-31 March. Entry free. Wasps Artists Studios: The Briggait, 141 Bridgegate, Glasgow, G1 5HZ.

A small selection of artist Iona Kewney’s lithography, etching and woodcut prints from her time at Duncan Jordanstone College of Art three decades ago are on display. The works on display date from 1992 and 1993 and offer the chance to explore some of the artist’s very first works in fine art.

ionakewney.com

Charlotte Cohen