AN exchange at the beginning of Imagine … Stephen Frears: Director for Hire (BBC1, Monday, 10.40pm) sums up the subject of Alan Yentob’s excellent profile rather nicely.
Hugh Grant: “If you ask me what [Stephen Frears’] genius is, I would say he wants to be entertained. He watches the monitor, he has an absolute instinct for what is entertaining or not.”
[Pause]
Yentob: “But?”
Grant: “He’s a grumpy f*****.”
Frears’ legendary crankiness receives almost as many mentions as the 81-year-old’s films. In fact, he spends a fair bit of the time with Yentob smiling.
It helps that the pair have known each other since Adam was an usher at the Royal Court. It’s handy, too, that Yentob does his homework and doesn’t ask fluffy questions (luvvie ones occasionally, fluffy never).
A look down the list of Frears' films on imdb turns up The Grifters and The Queen (for which he was Oscar-nominated), My Beautiful Launderette, Dangerous Liaisons, Philomena (which follows Imagine at 11.45pm), and many others.
READ MORE: The Piano finale: Number of dry eyes in the house? Zero
These days Frears is as likely to be found making television, taking him full circle back to his Play for Today period at the BBC. His many collaborations with Grant includes A Very English Scandal, a drama about the Thorpe saga, for BBC1.
Yentob catches up with Frears in Vienna, where the director is filming a series for HBO. Starring Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant, The Palace is a drama about the collapse of a European dictatorship.
After a brief look at Frears’ early days and love of cinema, it is on to the films. My Beautiful Launderette, as much a take-down of Thatcher’s Britain as it was a love story, is remembered by its writer, Hanif Kureishi. The movie was made for just £400,000, a relative pittance at the time compared to Hollywood’s offerings.
Launderette was Frears’ ticket into Hollywood’s directing elite. Still a relative unknown to the Americans, he was given a foreign period piece titled Dangerous Liaisons to direct. Three Oscars followed. Martin Scorsese asked him to helm the neo-noir drama The Grifters. It wasn’t all Oscars and calls from Marty. Among his failures Frears lists the “catastrophic” Mary Reilly, starring Julia Roberts as an Irish housemaid, which is as bad as it sounds.
Frears returned to the UK and hasn’t looked back. He has done the occasional film in the US since, but his interests are closer to home now. As well as a film nut he is a politics anorak. It was Frears who directed The Deal, with Michael Sheen and David Morrissey playing Blair and Brown. “Blair always denied having seen the film, which I didn’t believe for one minute,” says Frears.
There is not much on his personal life, save for a declaration that he has never met a weak woman. And yes, he does acknowledge being “an absolute pain in the ****.” From the warmth of the tributes here, he has been forgiven.
Don your best shoulder-padded PJs and grab the eighties-themed snacks (mini quiches anyone?), it’s the final instalment of The Gold (BBC1, Sunday, 9pm). What do you mean it was binge-watched weeks ago? Some of us have gone old school and taken Neil Forsyth’s superb drama about the Brink’s-Mat robbery week by week.
At the beginning I was sniffy about the “Kenny” Noye character, as played by blonde, tousled and charismatic Jack Lowden, fearing the drama was glamourising the man and intellectualising the motives of those involved with the crime. I still think Noye got off lightly, but I’m more at peace with the class war politics of Forsyth’s six-part drama.
High points: the Edwyn Cooper character, played by Dominic Cooper, deserves a drama in his own right; Sean Harris, brilliant as ever; the Nicki-Tony detective pairing (Charlotte Spencer and Emun Elliott); and the general swagger and style of the piece. Bring on the Baftas.
Just between us, I have always fancied a holiday in a campervan, as seen in Motorhoming Yorkshire with Merton and Webster (Channel 5, Thursday, 7pm). The Merton is comedian Paul and the Webster is fellow comic and actor Suki, his wife.
According to this, half a million people go motorhoming in the UK every summer. Funny, it feels more. Especially when you are stuck behind one, as is often the case here with Merton and Webster.
Not that this chilled pair stress about it. They don’t seem to fret over much, happy to pootle along talking about this or that and making each other laugh. There are worse ways to spend the time.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here