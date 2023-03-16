Rufus McLean, 23, was sentenced to 120 hours of community service at Edinburgh Sheriff Court after he pled guilty to the charges last year.

The rugby player was also given a 10-year Non-Harassment Order forbidding him from contacting and approaching Cara Haston.

The winger admitted guilt to charges under section 1 of the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act.

McLean used tracking systems on his partner’s phone and demanded passwords to her social media accounts during his period of abusive control.

He also left the 21-year-old victim with a burst lip and a black eye after pushing her off him.

Sentencing McLean, Sheriff Matthew Auchincloss said that the “threshold” for a jail sentence was passed but as a first offender sentenced on a summary complaint the player “cannot be sent to prison unless the court considers that no other method of dealing with you is appropriate”.

READ MORE: Rufus McLean suspended by Glasgow after guilty plea

The victim's family described additional verbal abuse she has endured from “members of the rugby community”.

“Cara's life has stood still, and so has that of our family,” a statement read.

“Unbelievably, Cara has had to endure continued verbal abuse from members of the rugby community.

“She is the victim, yet it seems that there still remain some young players who do not understand that when a defendant pleads guilty, it is an admission of wrong doing.

“In the case of Rufus McLean, it means serious abuse of a woman, verbally or otherwise, is totally unacceptable and deserves an appropriate response.”

The family added that the knowledge that their daughter suffered a 20-month-long campaign of abuse “at the hands of the defendant is heart-breaking”

McLean pleaded guilty in December last year to behaving in an “emotionally abusive and controlling" manner between April 2019 and January 2021.

READ MORE: SNP president fears leadership secrecy row will 'aid our enemies'

On sentencing, Sheriff Auchincloss said their was no doubt that the man’s behaviour “caused significant harm” to his former partner.

He said: “Your behaviour included shouting and swearing, aggressive behaviour with elements of physical contact, as well as behaviour of a controlling type.

“In assessing your culpability I accept that you may not have intended to cause harm.

“However, given the extended time period and nature of the behaviour it is clear that you were reckless as to whether harm would be caused and you should have known that there was a risk of harm from your behaviour.”

The Sheriff added: “You have shown remorse and shame for your behaviour. You fully recognise the hurt and fear your behaviour has caused your ex-partner. In these circumstances I consider that there is an appropriate alternative to a custodial sentence.”

The winger would have been given 200 hours were it not for his age and early plea, the sheriff explained.

He was suspended and later sacked by Glasgow Warriors after he pled guilty over "gross misconduct and breach of contract".

The family of the victim raised questions for Scottish Rugby in their statement.

They wrote: “Why was it that after Rufus McLean pleaded guilty to Domestic Abuse (18 months after he was charged), eight days later remaining on Glasgow Warriors publicity material for the second leg of the 1872 Cup match against Edinburgh.

“It was only after prolonged media attention that they were forced to respond to the seriousness of the situation.

“We hope that a more stringent procedure is now in place so no other family or young woman has to suffer in this way.”