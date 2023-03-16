The £116 million project, which is due for completion in 2024, will reconnect Leven to the rail network for the first time in more than five decades.

The first three miles of rail are now in place from Thornton Junction – now extending more than half-way to Leven.

Since the start of work on the line, engineers have installed more than 18,000 sleepers and 22km of rail in 100, 215-metre-long sections of rail to complete the new section of track.

Work to reinstate the six-mile Levenmouth Rail Link got underway in March 2022 and includes repairs to existing bridges, construction of two new stations at Cameron Bridge and Leven as well as laying six miles of new track.

Patrick Harvie MSP, Minister for Zero Carbon Buildings, Active Travel and Tenants’ Rights said: “It is really encouraging to see the halfway point for track laying being reached as work continues to reconnect Leven to the mainline rail network.

“With work now underway on both stations and activity all along the rail corridor, I really get the sense that momentum is building around the project as well as the feeling of excitement in the community in anticipation of the benefits the new line will bring.

“So, my thanks to the teams on the ground who are working hard in all weathers to bring this project to life to enable low-carbon transport options and make real the Government’s net-zero transport ambitions.”

Joe Mulvenna, Network Rail’s project manager for the Levenmouth Rail Link, said: “Reaching the half-way point in the track work is a real milestone for the project and it shows the significant progress that has been made in little over a year.

“While the track is now in place for the first three miles, there is still significant heavy engineering work ongoing on those sections, such as piling and signalling and we would again encourage local people to stay away from the track for their safety, and for the safety of those operating the equipment.

“It’s been incredible to watch the progress of the track works as they have been delivered but the focus now turns more towards the construction of the new stations on the route and inevitably towards reconnecting these communities to the leisure, education and employment opportunities that the completed railway will deliver.”