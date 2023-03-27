The warmer months are hopefully coming our way but we could all do with a heat from a hearty lentil soup as the frost lingers.

This recipe offers a slight twist on a firm favourite.

Serves 4+

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. Unsalted butter

1 x Onion finely diced

3 x Carrots – Peeled & finely chopped

1 Tbsp. Curry powder

150g Red split lentils

1 Litre Vegetable stock

400g Tin of coconut milk

Coriander – optional

Method:

Heat the butter in a wide enough pan for the lentils. Add the onion and carrots and cook on a medium heat until softened. Next add the curry powder and cook for around a further minute. Add the lentils and stir for a further minute or two. Add the stock and coconut milk and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the lentils are tender.

Finish with chopped coriander or micro coriander leaves and serve.

Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.

